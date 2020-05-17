India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 90,000 Mark; Death Toll At 2,872 And 34,108 Recoveries So Far

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 2,872 and the number of cases climbed to 90,927 in the country on Friday, with 120 more deaths and 4,987 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 53,946 as 34,108 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. This is the highest ever spike of positive cases reported in India during a period of 24 hours.

Here is the state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases in the country:

Of the 2,872 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,135 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 625, Madhya Pradesh at 243, Rajasthan at 126, Delhi at 129, Andhra Pradesh at 49 and Telangana at 34. The death toll reached 104 in Uttar Pradesh, 74 in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka has reported 36 cases. The death toll in West Bengal stands at 232.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a total of 22,27,642 samples as on May 17, 9 AM, the country's apex medical research body said in a statement.

FM to announce last tranche of economic package

Meanwhile, the last tranche of economic package announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be held on Sunday at 11 am. The Finance Minister on Saturday said that the central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package. She also proposed amendments to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers and said no stock limit should apply to processors or value chain participants.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister announced the 'One Nation One Ration Card', free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the COVID-19 stimulus package. The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

