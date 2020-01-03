Gautam Gambhir To Unveil A Giant Air Purifier In South Delhi

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir is all set to unveil a giant air purifier in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Friday, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The Delhi BJP MP's office called the 20-foot-long prototype air purifier as a 'first of its kind'. As per reports, the purifier will aim at treating 250,000 to 600,000 cubic metres of air per day and release fresh air in return.

According to Gambhir, "This air purifier is a prototype. We will analyse its performance and then install several purifiers across the constituency. Every step in the direction of making Delhi pollution-free saves lives."

Read: As Delhi gets first automated tower car parking facility, Puri takes sarcastic dig at AAP

Air Quality remains 'Severe'

According to the weather department, the pollution levels in the national capital remained 'severe' on Thursday. According to them, no major improvement is expected in the air quality unless a fresh western disturbance triggers widespread rains in the region.

Delhi recorded an above-normal maximum temperature on Thursday after remaining in the grip of the cold wave. The city recorded a high of 23 degrees Celsius which is three degrees above normal, and a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Read: Watch: People React On Railways Passenger Fare Hike At Delhi Station

The air quality in the national capital has been a matter of concern. Last year, schools in Delhi had to be temporarily shut due to the increasing pollution. Along with it, the IMD and other weather agencies were issuing health advisories across the capital.

Read: Gambhir responds to Cong attack over CDS: 'Its high time that they understand governance'

Read: MASSIVE: US warns its air carriers to avoid Pakistan airspace over threat of attacks

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)