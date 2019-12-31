Gambhir Responds To Cong Attack Over CDS: 'Its High Time That They Understand Governance'

Responding to Congress leader Manish Tewari's allegations on the Government over the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, former cricketer, and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir responded to his queries and questions regarding CDS and advised him to 'understand governance.'

Stating out the facts clear for the Congress spokesperson to understand, Gambhir went on to explain how all the Service Chiefs are senior to the Defence Secretary and how the Chief of Defence Staff heads the Department of Military Affairs.

All Service Chiefs are senior to Defence Secretary & #CDS is first among Chiefs. #CDS also heads Department of Military Affairs. Its high time that @ManishTewari understands governance! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 31, 2019

READ | Congress party slams govt over the appointment of India's first CDS

Manish Tewari questions the government over the appointment of CDS

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress Party's National spokesperson Manish Tewari slammed the Central government over the appointment of CDS. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote about how the government has started on a wrong foot with regards to CDS. He also warned the government over how time will reveal the implications of this decision.

With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 30, 2019

READ | DDCA seeks time till Delhi polls for conducting president's election, Gambhir not eligible

Tweeting further he had also questioned the government over the nomenclature and the responsibilities of the post of CDS.

1/1 Why is appointment of a CDS is fraught with difficulties & ambiguities ?

What implications does nomenclature Principal Military Advisor to Defense Minister have in relation to the three service chief’s in terms of Military advise tendered to the government?Will the advise — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2019

Questioning further about whether or not the Defence Secretary would continue to remain the administrative head of the Defense Ministry, Tewari asked, "What will be the position of the Chief of Defence Staff in the capacity of Defense Secretary? Would the Defense Secretary in terms of Rule 11 of Transaction of Business Rules continue to be the administrative head of the Defense Ministry? What is the remit/mandate of the proposed Department of Military Affairs?"

READ | General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at the National War Memorial

READ | Outgoing Army Chief Gen Rawat hails Indian Army's teamwork, says 'COAS doesn't work alone'