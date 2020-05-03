Handwara Encounter: General Naravane Pays Tribute To Martyrs For Their 'supreme Sacrifice'

Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane, and all ranks of the Indian Army paid tributes to security personnel for their great sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Handwara in Kupwara district on Sunday.

General M M Naravane #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy pay tributes to the valiant braves of our Army and J&K Police for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists in #Handwara. pic.twitter.com/WcLirwTQ1D — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 3, 2020

The Indian Army said that the security personnel involved in the Handwara operation demonstrated the strong determination of the forces to protect the lives of citizens.

This operation exemplified true tradition and strong determination of the #SecurityForces to safeguard the lives of own citizens. The Commanding Officer leading from the front along with others is testimony to the motto of Service before Self. — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 3, 2020

The Army saluted Col Ashutosh Sharma, SM*, Maj Anuj Sood, Nk Rakesh Kumar, L/Nk Dinesh Singh and SI Shakeel Qazi and expressed to their bereaved families.

Counter-terror operation

A team comprising of five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers, and one J&K Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom.

Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Defence Minister pays tribute

Paying his tribute to the martyrs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

