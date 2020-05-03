CDS General Bipin Rawat Salutes Martyred Personnel In J-K's Handwara

Issuing the first statement after 5 security personnel were martyred in J&K's Handwara, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that armed forces are proud of their courage as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. He also said that the armed forces salute these brave personnel and express deepfelt condolences for the bereaved families.

The operations in Handwara, J&K highlights the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/Kn0cWWK018 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The armed forces are proud of their courage as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. We salute these brave personnel and express our deepfelt condolences for the bereaved families: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Handwara operation https://t.co/VE9bqIPpZG — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

READ | Indian Air Force conducts flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to frontline workers; watch

Five security personnel martyred

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. Issuing an official statement on Sunday, Indian Army said that they were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area. The statement said that based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilian as a hostage in a house in Changimul, Handwara of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by Army and JK Police.

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five Security Forces Personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom.

Defence Minister pays tribute

Paying his tribute to the martyrs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

READ | Here's where you can check if your district is a Red, Green or Orange Covid Zone