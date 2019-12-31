The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MUST-READ: What General Bipin Rawat Wrote In The National War Memorial Visitors' Book

General News

General Bipin Rawat penned a note for the martyred soldiers in the visitors' book at the War memorial. He stated that the soldiers have made India proud

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bipin Rawat

As outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat paid tribute to the brave martyrs at the National War Memorial on Tuesday, he also penned a note in the visitors' book of the memorial. In his note, he remembered all the martyred soldiers of the forces who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to protect our nation.

General Rawat's note read, "On this day of relinquishing the appointment of Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army, I pay tribute to the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to protect our nation. We assure you that the welfare of your families will remain our responsibility. My salutation to each one of you. You have done us proud. Jai Hind !" 

READ | General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at the National War Memorial

General Rawat pays tribute to martyrs at the war memorial

Ahead of taking charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The Indian Army Chief ended his tenure as COAS on Tuesday, with General Manoj Mukund Naravane succeeded him.

READ | Gen Bipin Rawat appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff, to take charge on Dec 31

ACC clears appointment

Earlier on December 30, General Bipin Rawat was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post of Chief of Defence Staff. This development came a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old can serve up to the age of 65 now as the CDS.

READ | Gen Bipin Rawat to be India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); ACC clears appointment

READ |  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls the appointment of CDS a step towards 'jointmanship'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
SRIKKANTH HAILS VIRENDER SEHWAG
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL