Ghaziabad Police Books 3,500 People For Anti-CAA Potests, 300 Identified So Far

More than 3500 people were booked by the Ghaziabad police for participating in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to the police, 300 people of those booked have been identified through CCTV camera footage, the information provided by the residents and other videos.

"The protest took place after people were returning home after offering prayers at the mosque. Some anti-social elements instigated them to protest. Locals have also told us that some political leaders were involved in the protest. We have identified more than 300 people," Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told the media.

According to the police officials, there was planning that went behind the "tension" that erupted and other "outside elements were also involved".



Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh stated that the situation remains to be under control and normalcy has returned in the region.

"Peace has returned to Ghaziabad. The suspension on the internet was lifted at 10 am today morning and we will review it. We will also review the closure of schools and colleges," Singh said while addressing a news agency.

The Chennai Police has registered a case against 600 anti-CAA protesters. Out of 600 protesters, the cops have also registered a case against actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, and MP Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new Citizenship Act.

Anti-CAA protests continue across India

Violent protests were witnessed in Assam where four people have died, in West Bengal where a lot of public property was damaged and the internet service also remained suspended. Meanwhile in Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the cops. As some parts of the country witnessed violent anti-CAA uproar, at other places people were seen protesting against the act peacefully, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervor. Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)