Tamil Nadu Police Files Cases Against 600 Anti-CAA Protesters

The Chennai Police has registered a case against 600 anti-CAA protesters. Out of 600 protesters, the cops have also registered a case against actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, and MP Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new Citizenship Act.

As per police authorities, the case was registered against the protesters as they participated in the protests at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday, despite the police authorities not having granted permission for the same.

A huge crowd of people including various political, non-political and student organisations had participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, demanding the government to withdraw the new act alleging that it discriminates based on one's religion. The registration of cases by the Chennai police comes in the midst of widespread protests going on in multiple states of India against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Delhi protests

Delhi has been witnessing large scale protests, where the protesters burnt buses and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the cops. Various places are also currently experiencing internet shut down. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid the ongoing violent protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said, police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj, and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal, while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleed from their countries fearing religious persecution. Citizenship will be given to refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)