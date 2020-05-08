'GMCH Closed For New Patients After PG Student Tests COVID Positive':Assam Health Minister

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the closure of the Guahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for new patients after three persons, including a postgraduate student there, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He said a total of 386 people associated with GMCH have been quarantined, including the superintendent of GMCH and many other doctors as well as staff.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "A PG student at Guahati Medical College has tested COVID positive last night. Consequently, we have to screen everyone who came in contact with him and sanitize the entire GMCH premises. As such we have to close the hospital for new patients for next few days."

I met residents of PG Boys Hostel of GMCH and advised all to take all possible precautions. There is some anxiety among residents after a doctor was tested positive. Doctors have played a sterling role in our fight against #COVID19 and it is important to keep their morale intact. pic.twitter.com/6w6feGTsAX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2020

He further said that although the GMCH will be closed for new patients, special arrangements will be in place for patients already admitted and collection of new swab samples will continue. "Soliciting cooperation and understanding from all, in the interest of public safety," he said. Hostel 1 and Hostel 5 of GMCH have now been declared as containment zone.

READ | Entire May Declared As Summer Vacation Period In Assam

Sarma visits health institute

According to local media reports, a woman of Kharguli and a girl who was a granddaughter of a cleaner at Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute had tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday and died later on. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid a visit to the Institute and met doctors and staff there to ease their concerns.

I also met Doctors & staff at Dr D Borooah Cancer Institute to understand thier concerns. A support staff has tested #COVID19 + here. Assured them that Government was committed to do their best for hospital staff. Also lauded Herculean efforts by Doctors in the state. pic.twitter.com/WZbmosHKmz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2020

READ | Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal Seeks Recommendations From EAC To Boost State's Economy

Don't violate lockdown

Speaking more on the issue, the BJP leader said the lockdown has been violated on several occasions and urged people to abide by the norms. He called on locals to protest against those who travel out for no reason.

"People should protest if they find any child or senior citizen traveling or moving out. We can't stop the people (from other States) to return to Assam. But we can only request them to stay wherever they are if possible. I request everyone not to panic. People should follow the rules in regard to plying of vehicles announced by the authorities," Himanta Biswa Sarma, said.

READ | Assam Police Surprise 78-year-old On His Birthday Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

READ | Covid, Flood, Encephalitis: Assam Facing Himalayan Challenge, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma