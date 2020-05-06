Assam Police Surprise 78-year-old On His Birthday Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In a heartwarming incident, the police officers in Assam’s Nagaon district surprised a 78-year-old resident on his birthday as he was living alone due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While taking to Twitter, the Assam Police shared the video of the cops wishing Shri KP Agarwal in the sweetest manner.

In the almost two-minute-long video, one can see the cops holding placards reading ‘I am your son’ and ‘I am you daughter’. First, the officers asked several questions regarding his family and suddenly, they wished Agarwal with a song and cake. The officers even made him wear a ‘happy Birthday’ cap after which the 78-year -old could be heard saying, “I will never forget this day”.

A beautiful and moving surprise!



When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown.



May today & all of your days be amazing.



Happy Birthday!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/qVmNmIjzeF — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 4, 2020

'Great gesture'

Since being shared, the video has taken over the internet by storm. With almost 13,000 views, the video has also managed to revived nearly 900 likes. While several netizens called it a ‘great gesture’ by the Assam Police, others were heart warmed touched to see the efforts of the cops.

One internet user wrote, “I am sure he will bless @nagaonpolice dil se. Such gestures will bring police closer to the society. Good Work IPS Abhijit”. Another added, “This is Assam Police my proud”. “Great gesture - amid so much to do during the lockdown,” added another Twitter user.

READ: Stray Cat Leads Woman To Grocery Store To Buy Snack Of Her Choice, Video Melts Hearts

@nagaonpolice Thank you for this nice gesture. Hope this bond of love between @assampolice and people of assam will continues and will more stronger in the days to come... Salute to you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9kQmto38nl — Rajib Bhattacharjee (@GhyRjb) May 4, 2020

Thats our police dep.they are real hero who 24×7 worked for us care for us protect us.Thank u Nagaon Police and Happy Birthday Shri KP Agarwal.. — Dipankar.P (@Dipankarpp) May 5, 2020

READ: 5-year-old Caught Driving Parents' Car To California To 'buy' A Lamborghini

@gpsinghassam @DGPAssamPolice @AmitShah @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal Wonderful gesture by Warriors! May Maa Kamakhya shower all her choicest blessings on the visible GOD on Mother Earth dressed in Khakhi. Let Maa protect them from all the ill effects of Covid19 ! JAI HIND ! — Deepak Mittal (@deepak120572) May 4, 2020

Indebt to the entire team of Assam Police...made him reach to her daughter sitting away so far. So happy to see him. He said...this is his best birthday and first time someone celebrated like this. Nothing can bring more joy than this 🙏🙏🙏 — Kavita Jain (@millimjain) May 4, 2020

READ: 'I'm Gonna Offer Him...': Mumbai Police Gives 'The Godfather' Twist To Send Covid Message

Thanks a lot for your kind Co-operation to senior citizen with celebrate HAPPY BIRTHDAY .

Great work by nagaon police

ASSAM POLICE — Sushil kumar jain (@Sushilk61472616) May 4, 2020

Great gesture really happy to see the facelift of our Assam Police I can imagine how happy that old man would be with this touching gesture you guys are really incredible keep the spirit high our corona warriors 🙌 — Manoj (@Nixachar) May 4, 2020

READ: Liquor Shops Re-open: Kasturi Shankar Slams People Standing In Queues Amid Hailstorm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.