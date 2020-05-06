Assam Police Surprise 78-year-old On His Birthday Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In a heartwarming incident, Assam police of Nagaon district surprised a 78-year-old resident on his birthday as he was living alone due to COVID-19 lockdown.

In a heartwarming incident, the police officers in Assam’s Nagaon district surprised a 78-year-old resident on his birthday as he was living alone due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While taking to Twitter, the Assam Police shared the video of the cops wishing Shri KP Agarwal in the sweetest manner. 

In the almost two-minute-long video, one can see the cops holding placards reading ‘I am your son’ and ‘I am you daughter’. First, the officers asked several questions regarding his family and suddenly, they wished Agarwal with a song and cake. The officers even made him wear a ‘happy Birthday’ cap after which the 78-year -old could be heard saying, “I will never forget this day”. 

'Great gesture' 

Since being shared, the video has taken over the internet by storm. With almost 13,000 views, the video has also managed to revived nearly 900 likes. While several netizens called it a ‘great gesture’ by the Assam Police, others were heart warmed touched to see the efforts of the cops. 

One internet user wrote, “I am sure he will bless @nagaonpolice dil se. Such gestures will bring police closer to the society. Good Work IPS Abhijit”. Another added, “This is Assam Police my proud”. “Great gesture - amid so much to do during the lockdown,” added another Twitter user. 

