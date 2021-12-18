Goa CM Launches Special 'Pink Force' To Prevent Crime Against Women & Children

To curb crime against women in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Goa Police Pink Force on Friday, December 17. According to CM Sawant, a squad of women Goa Police officials will provide a shied not only to women but also to children and tourists. Initially, the women forces who are specially trained to deal with the crime related to sexual assault and other sensitive issues will be deployed at 11 major police stations, Sawant announced. "Those 11 police stations include the coastal region of the state," CM said. Further, the Chief Minister assured that the Goa Police Pink Force will be deployed across the state very soon.

Launched the #PinkForce of the #GoaPolice for further enhancing the safety & Security of women and children in the state.



I congratulate and wish the Goa Police-Pink Force all the very best in this action plan.

Launch of Goa Police Pink Force, Miramar

"The all-women force has been trained to handle all kinds of situations and would be working to prevent crime. The force will be operational round the clock catering to women, children and tourists," CM said. It is worth mentioning that the deployment of special women forces came as the ruling party has been facing severe criticism due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Recently, the Opposition raised the issue of the mysterious death of a 19-year-old girl at the popular Calangute beach. Following the mysterious death, a suicide attempt by a minor girl after she was raped in the Porvorim suburb of Panaji also put the government on the backfoot.

Pink Force will reach within 5 minutes of distress call: Goa DGP

Meanwhile, while speaking to ANI, Goa DGP ID Shukla said that the women forces are specially trained and are capable to deal with any critical situation. According to him, the special police force will reach the crime spot within 5 minutes of a distress call.

"If anyone dials 112 or 110, this force will reach the area within 5 minutes. Pink Force will also patrol beach areas and provide medical aid in case a woman complains of abuse or accident," said Goa DGP. "Pink Force is not only for women but also for children. The purpose is to prevent and mitigate upcoming dangers and for women to easily communicate their problems. 11 such prevention-dedicated teams have been formed with excellent communication facilities and weaponry", added Shukla.

