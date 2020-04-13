Goa Govt Offices To Resume Functioning With 50 Percent Strength Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The Goa government in a major decision on Sunday, April 12, informed that its departments will resume operations from Monday with 50 percent employee strength attending the office on an alternate basis. In an order by the General Administration department, all the heads of the department have been asked to call employees on alternate bases. The state government offices were temporarily suspended in the view of the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus.

The order issued by the General Administration Department, Secretariat, on April 12 stated that all heads of departments have been asked to ensure that employees are called to office on alternate basis, while the remaining will continue to work from home. The order also stated that exceptions can be made for absolutely essential staff who can attend on a daily basis. This order will remain in force till April 30.

Employees will attend office in three shifts

As the state is in a complete lockdown till April end, the office timings for the government employees have been ordered to be staggered, hence the employees attending office will come and leave in three shifts. All precautions, including the availability of sanitizers, handwash, and social distancing norms will be followed at the office premises.

Goa government further efforts to curb COVID-19

The Goa government will also be conducting a door-to-door survey in the state to identify possible COVID-19 positive patients from April 13 to April 15. As per reports, a four-member team will be collecting data regarding the symptoms of influenza-like illness from each household. Further, data collection and mapping will be done through a mobile app- COVID-Locator. Goa, as of Sunday, had 7 positive cases of COVID-19, including 5 patients who have been cured and discharged.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 8,447 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 7,409 active cases. While 273 deaths have been reported overall, around 765 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

