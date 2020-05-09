After Aurangabad Mishap; Goa Police Strictly Monitoring Railway Tracks, Tunnels

The Goa police is keeping a strict vigil and monitoring the railway tracks and tunnels so that migrant labourers do not walk on tracks in a bid to get back to their homes, said Shobit Saxena, Superintendent of Police Special Branch. This comes after a mishap occurred on Friday in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karma police station area of the Aurangabad district when as many as 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them.

Speaking to ANI, Saxena said that the migrant labourers have been taken into confidence that they would gradually be taken to their home states.

"We have Konkan Railway police. We have formed a team. They are monitoring the tunnels and tracks along with railway officials. The police officials are keeping check, and they have been provided with torches. They are continuously monitoring the tracks to ensure no one is on them," said Saxena.

"We have taken our migrant population in confidence and told them that one by one in a staggered manner, they can go home. There is no-one walking on tracks as of now, and hopefully, we will never have such an incident as of now," Shobit Saxena added.

Aurangabad train mishap

In the early hours on Friday, an empty rake of goods wagon ran over 16 migrant workers who were sleeping on the tracks while walking a long distance, near Karmad district in Aurangabad. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

