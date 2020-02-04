Seven Recent China-returns Test Negative For Coronavirus In Bhubaneswar; 1 Report Awaited

Seven out of eight people in Bhubaneshwar who had visited China recently have tested negative for coronavirus infection. The result for one person is still awaited

READ: Coronavirus Casts Shadow On Auto Expo; Chinese Executives To Stay Away From Exhibit Areas

Virus threat looms

CBK Mohanty, Director of Medical Education and Training, Odisha said, "Out of two people who were suspected of infected with Coronavirus on Monday, one has tested negative and we are awaiting the reports of another person. The tests are being conducted in the National Institute of Virology in Pune."

READ: Coronavirus: Britain Advises Citizens To Leave China, Not Undertake Any Travel To Mainland

The Health advisory has issued steps to prevent the spread of the virus. "Necessary steps will be taken by all examination centers. In all district hospitals, including all medical colleges, special arrangements have been made. If any symptoms of coronavirus found in any students they will be sent to the nearest hospital for a checkup."

Three people have been confirmed with Coronavirus in India, all three of them are from Kerala and are being kept in isolation for now. The Kerala state government on Sunday declared the virus as a 'state calamity' so that the authorities can take all the necessary steps to tackle the situation.

READ: Chinese Woman Gets Hitched To MP Man Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and has claimed more than 425 lives. Over 20,000 people with Coronavirus have already been confirmed in the country and the virus has spread to multiple countries across the globe. Multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The vast majority of cases outside China have a travel history to Wuhan or contact with someone with a travel history to Wuhan. We don’t know what sort of damage this 2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility. For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of 2019nCoV."

READ: China: Red Cross Officials Punished For Donation Errors In Coronavirus-hit Hubei Province

(With PTI inputs)