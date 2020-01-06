Vijay Goel Condemns JNU Violence, Blames Congress-backed Student Bodies

Rajya Sabha MP, Vijay Goel, on Sunday night, visited the AIIMS hospital after violence broke out within the JNU campus following their protests for fee hike. Reportedly, a mob of masked people gathered inside the campus with lathis and rods and started hitting the students and the faculty members. Many of the students that were injured during the violence were taken to AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital after the incident.

Vijay Goel on JNU violence

Speaking about the violence that broke out within the JNU campus on Sunday, January 5, BJP MP, Vijay Goel said, "I am here to visit the injured JNU students. Many students have claimed that they have been attacked and I have seen that a lot of these students are in a deplorable condition. Doctors are continuously assessing them. I think the whole incident that has taken place is very unfortunate, the environment created within JNU is really wrong."

"The student federations of Congress within the JNU campus and other bodies like SFI or AISA have a major role to play in this. They have been organising various protests and agitations within the JNU campus from the start. This is disturbing other students’ education. There should definitely be registration, the people who are trying to register themselves, why are they being stopped?" he added.

Registration process disrupted

JNU's Registrar issued a statement on Sunday and explained how the violence broke out within the campus. The statement read, "From 1 January 2020, the Winter semester registration was going on smoothly. However, on 3rd January, a group of students opposing the registration process entered the Communication and Information Services (CIS) premises, covering their faces with masks and forcibly evicted the technical staff and made the servers dysfunctional. This led to the discontinuation of the registration process on 3rd January."

"A police complaint was filed immediately identifying the students. However, on 4th January morning, the technical staff again made the CIS functional. Immediately, thousands of students started registering by paying the new hostel room rent. A group of students who are bent upon stopping the registration process again entered the CIS premises with a criminal intent to make the servers dysfunctional." "They damaged the power supplies, broke the optical fibres and made the servers dysfunctional again on 4th January around 1 PM disrupting the registration process. A police complaint was again filed against the miscreants," the statement added.

