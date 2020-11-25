Gold Scam: ED Summons Kerala CM's Add'l Private Secy Raveendran; Vijayan 'not Worried'

In the latest development in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kerala Chief Minister's additional private secretary, C.M. Raveendran, in connection with its ongoing probe.

Raveendran has been directed to appear before the ED office in Kochi on Friday, with regards to some statements made by suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar who is already arrested in the gold smuggling case. This is the second person in the Chief Minister’s Office to come under the scanner of investigation agencies probing the controversial case.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, however, extended support to Raveendran, saying that he was not worried about the summons and that the party trusts him. Stating that Raveendran is known to him and to the party, he said, summoning by a probe agency does not make him a culprit.

Raveendran's name appeared at many places in the written statements given by Sivasankar in reply in ED's questions. The agency has received more than one statement as evidence which indicates that Sivasankar would not take any decision without the knowledge of Raveendran.

Customs formally arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

Meanwhile, the Customs have formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case. A day after a special court for PMLA cases granted it permission to arrest Sivasankar, who is currently in judicial custody, a team of officials from the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate reached the jail where he is lodged and recorded his arrest.

Sivasankar, former principal secretary to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is presently lodged in a jail here after being arrested by the ED, probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case.

Soon after recording his arrest, the Customs filed a plea before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences), Ernakulam, seeking departmental custody of Sivasankar. In the remand report filed in the court, the Customs claimed that the key accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, has revealed that Sivasankar was in the know and has also abetted the smuggling activities.

