Kerala Gold Smuggling: Customs Officials Record Arrest Of CM's Ex-aide M Sivasankar

The Customs department, which was earlier granted permission by the sessions court to record the arrest of former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar at Kakkanad District Jail in connection to the Kerala gold smuggling scandal, recorded the arrest on Tuesday. The tainted IAS officer was in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in money laundering and cases related to the gold smuggling case. Customs officials visited the Kakkanad jail before noon and recorded his arrest.

Customs to seek Sivasankar's custody

It is reported the prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh has given a statement against the IAS officer. In the petition submitted in the court by the customs it was stated that the probe team has received incriminating evidence against Sivasankar and custodial interrogation is necessary for completing the investigation. Customs sources also told Republic TV that Sivasankar was well aware of the gold smuggling incident and was hand in glove operating with other prime accused. The probe team, it is reported, has got credible evidence of how Sivasankar in his official role in the CMO Office has misused his power to facilitate the smuggling operation.

Sivasankar in his statement given under section 108 of the Customs Act has constantly denied his role in the act. After recording arrest, subsequently, the Customs is likely to approach the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court seeking the custody of Sivasankar for a period of 7 days. With the statements of the prime accused and the mounting digital evidence including retrieved WhatsApp chats between Sivasankar and Swapna, the officials hinted that custodial interrogation could lead to more confession by Sivasankar, a man who played a crucial role in Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government.

Earlier, it was revealed by ED Sivasankar was the mastermind behind the gold smuggling incident. ED had also stated the proceeds of crime found in the locker facility operated by Swapna also contained money that was for the IAS officer as well.

NIA next?

It is also reported that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to follow suit and interrogate him followed by the Customs.

The NIA will look at the terror financing angle behind the gold smuggling incident. Last week, the NIA conducted raids at the residences of five accused--Mohamed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, Ramzan P and Muhammed Mansoor and had seized electronic gadgets and documents.

