Good News: 99-year-old Woman Provides Food For Migrant Workers In Mumbai

As the coronavirus takes tolls on the lives of low-income migrant labourers, a video of an elderly woman packing food to provide relief has earned respect on the internet. In a clip shared by her nephew Zahid F Ebrahim, a Supreme Court Advocate in Karachi on Twitter, the 99-year-old lady can be seen dedicated to making a contribution towards easing despair of migrants due to lack access to food and sufficient resources, as she wraps the chapatis in an aluminium foil sheet and bundles them to be dispatched.

With over 22k likes and nearly 416.6k views, the old woman has earned gratitude from the viewers across the social media as they call her to hope amid challenging times and hardship. “She deserves a big round of applause as she has shown love n kindness for the needy out there. As such an age Granny you are more than inspiration. Stay safe n strong. Stay blessed. I pray ppl to see more n more smiles on your beautiful face,” wrote a user appreciating the help. “This old lady has seen the migrants travelling barefooted; in dilapidated conditions. Once in 1947 And recently now. But there is no helping hand available. I salute to her spirit and emotions and feelings for her country fellows,” wrote another.

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood has come to rescue

Hundreds of migrant workers were reportedly stranded in Mumbai as the country went into a stringent lockdown in late March, stripping them off their employment, with no food and fares to return home. Crowds of men, women and children were seen journeying on foot with baggage loaded on the shoulder to return to their homes struck with hardship. In such a crisis, actor Sonu Sood has been facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states.

