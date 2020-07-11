Google Bans Ads That Offer To Spy Or Monitor Users Without Their Authorisation 

In its latest ad policy update, Google has banned advertisements for any product or service that tracks or monitors users without their authorisation. The rule will apply to spyware and technology that is used for tracking intimate partners, monitors texts, calls or browsing history.

It also applies to GPS trackers that allow users to spy on people without their knowledge and surveillance tools like audio recorders, cameras, etc. Basically, any technology or device that is marketed for their spying ability. However, ads for private services and products used by parents to monitor their underage children will not be banned under the ‘Enabling Dishonest Behaviour policy’. Google will enforce its new ad policy from August 11.

This policy came after a 2018 study conducted on the “ecosystem of intimate partner surveillance spyware” which found that thousands of Google ads appeared while searching terms related to intentions of spying on someone. Some of these ads included - How to catch a cheating spouse with this cell phone, Track My Wife’s Phone, Want to Spy on your Wife? among others. Google started restricting ads that appeared for these types of search terms.

The company spokesperson said in a statement that they routinely update their language to eliminate policy violation. The spyware technology for partner surveillance has always been against Google’s policies concerning dishonest behaviour, he added.

Google Bans 25 more apps from Play Store

The tech giant Google had banned 50 apps from its Play Store last month due to possible security concerns and an overload of advertisements that affected Android users. Some of the banned applications include image and video editing applications, wallpaper applications, flashlight applications, gaming applications, and file managers. Here’s a list of the 25 Android applications that have been banned from the Google Play Store:

Banned Apps

Super Wallpapers Flashlight Padenatef Wallpaper Level Contour level wallpaper Iplayer & iwallpaper Video maker Color Wallpapers Pedometer Powerful Flashlight Super Bright Flashlight Super Flashlight Solitaire Accurate scanning of QR code Classic card game Junk file cleaning Synthetic Z File Manager Composite Z Screenshot capture Daily Horoscope Wallpapers Wuxia Reader Plus Weather Anime Live Wallpaper iHealth step counter Com.tyapp.fiction

(Image credits: AP)