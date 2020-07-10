Google Maps To Roll Out New Feature; Will Show Traffic Lights On Android Devices

In a significant development, the tech giant Google is reportedly working on to bring a new feature to Maps that might help us navigate better and reach our destination on time. Google might soon start showing traffic light icons on Android phones to reflect if our route is clear or filled with traffic lights.

This comes as an unannounced feature was spotted in the app. According to sources, the traffic light icon is not available to everyone on Google Maps and limited to only a handful of Android users. It is being tested in US cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and the company says it will expand it over time.

Google Maps' new Feature To Alert Users On COVID-19 Travel Curbs

Earlier in June, Google added a new COVID-19 transit alerts feature to its Google Maps in an attempt to make Map service much more useful during these difficult times. The feature will give users access to all the important information they need before venturing out on a trip, whether using public transportation or a car.

The app will actually alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions which can help them in planning their trips better. The new feature would allow users to get information on how crowded a train station might be during a given time, or if buses on a particular line are running on a limited schedule.

