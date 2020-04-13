Google Introduces New Features To Prevent Spread Of Misinformation On COVID-19 Pandemic

In a bid to prevent the spread of misinformation, Google has introduced several new features aimed at delivering the most authentic information related to COVD-19 pandemic in India. The multinational company announced a series of steps taken to bring reliable reports regarding coronavirus.

As per an official blog note, Google will now display the latest updates and health advice on COVID-19, from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and international health authorities. This is applicable across Google Search, Maps, YouTube and Google Pay.

Besides promoting genuine content, Google will also quickly take down all reported videos from YouTube, that violate guidelines or aim to spread misinformation related to the disease. The COVID-19 India website will also be made available in other Indian languages.

Migrants can find food and shelter easily on Google

In an attempt to provide relief to migrant workers stranded anywhere in the country without a source of income or food, Google Maps, Search, and Assistant will navigate nearby locations of food and night shelters set up by the government. The information will be available both in Hindi and English.

Encouraging people to find food shelters to help those in need, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday, stated that one could use Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant for the same.

The project which is jointly launched by the Centre and Google India allows any user to find the food and night shelters in a particular city by simply entering the phrase in the google search bar. Google has added that the feature is currently live in 30+ cities and is currently working to roll out the feature in Hindi and other languages.

Google is also introducing the 'Nearby Spot' feature on Google Pay to help users locate stores of essential supply that are currently open. The tool is accessible in Bengaluru and will soon be launched in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi.

