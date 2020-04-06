Centre & Google Announce 'find Food & Night Shelters' Feature In 30 Cities To Aid Migrants

Encouraging people to find food shelters to help those in need, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday, stated that one could use Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant for the same. The project which is jointly launched by the Centre and Google India allows any user to find the food and night shelters in a particular city by simply entering the phrase in the google search bar. Google has added that the feature is currently live in 30+ cities and is currently working to roll out the feature in Hindi and other languages.

Google India rolls out 'Find food & night shelter'

Now you can use Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant to find out food shelters and night shelters near you and help a needy person.

This has been developed by @GoogleIndia in collaboration with @mygovindia #IndiaFightsCorona #21daysLockdown https://t.co/8bjptvucGJ — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 6, 2020

Migrant crisis due to lockdown

With the suspension of train services, reports state that millions of daily-wage labourers are stuck in several metro cities in India - mainly in Mumbai and Delhi. While several reportedly fear death from hunger rather than Coronavirus, hundreds of these labourers were seen crowding in trains prior to the lockdown. With the onset of the lockdown, the migrant crisis elevated resulting in thousands of migrant workers thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the hope of reaching their homes inspite of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease on March 28. Although the police had made people stand in three queues at Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal, there was a steady flow of migrant workers citing lack of employment due to the lockdown, creating a health hazard as the buses were packed to the hilt.

MHA assures shelter to migrant workers

State/UT govts to provide shelter, food to poor including migrant labourers

Migrant labourers who have moved towards their home states to be kept in 14-day quarantine in government facilities after screening

All employers (industry, shops, commercial establishment) to pay wages to workers during the lockdown

On month rent to be waived by landlords of migrants

States to seal borders - no humans' movement allowed, only essential goods

