Government Asks States, UTs To Include Veterinary Services As 'essential' Amidst COVID-19

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy on Tuesday urged all the states and Union Territories to include veterinary services in the list of ''Essential Services''.The Centre on Sunday had asked State governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country. All operations in the select 75 districts will remain under lockdown, exempting those of essential commodities.

The essential services and commodities that will remain functional during lockdowns are banks, deliveries of essential goods like food, hospitals, pharmacies amongst others. The government has now asked the states to include veterinary services in this as well.

"It is requested that veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in the state, including private veterinary clinics, veterinary pathologies, animal shelters etc function in the normal course and the veterinary services be considered in the list of ''Essential Services," said Joint Secretary Upmanyu Basu in his letter to Chief Secretaries of all the states and Union Territories.

The letter also stated that under strict guidlines, veterinarians and related officials needed to ensure strict personal hygiene and avoid public gathering amidst the pandemic.

Animals don't spread COVID19

A few days ago, former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi had dismissed rumours that animals spread novel coronavirus and made it clear that animals cannot transmit the infectious disease. She said that many government and private departments were creating panic by spreading false information.

"Pet shops are locking up with their animals and birds inside. These will die in two days. If you see a pet shop and hear animals inside call the police or let me know at gandhim@nic.in," Maneka Gandhi, said in her tweet.

