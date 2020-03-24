The Debate
COVID: Centre Asks States To Ensure 'operational Continuity' Of Print & Electronic Media

General News

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the I&B Ministry has directed all states & union territories to ensure 'operational continuity' of print and electronic media.

MIB

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure the 'operational continuity' of print and electronic media. The Centre on Sunday had asked State governments to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country. All operations in the select 75 districts will remain under lockdown, exempting those of essential commodities.

Read: IMPORTANT: Here's What entails 'Essential Goods & Services' In Coronavirus Times

Print and electronic media are exempted under 'establishments providing essential services.' Some of the other essential services and commodities that will remain functional during lockdowns are banks, deliveries of essential goods like food, hospitals, pharmacies amongst others. 

Read: COVID-19: Health Secretary Announces Lockdown In 75 Districts Till 31st March

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 512 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases of about 97. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

Read: 'Ensure Distribution Of Food, Essentials During Lockdown' CM Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Read: BREAKING: First Positive Coronavirus Case Reported In North-East India; Statement Here

