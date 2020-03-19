Government Instructs Offices To Operate With 50% Workforce And Remaining To Work From Home

In an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions on Thursday elaborated on its previous directive instructing offices to operate with 50% of its workforce in order to avoid mass gathering. The Ministry stated that the Heads of Departments (HoDs) of all offices may ensure that 50 per cent of Group B and Group C employees are required to attend office every day and remaining 50 per cent to work from home.

It has also advised the HoDs to draft a weekly roster of dutty for Group B and Group C staff ensuring they attend office on alternate weeks. The government had earlier issued an advisory encouraging office to provide work from home wherever possible.

READ | BIG: After Coronavirus Address To Nation, PM Modi To Video-conference With CMs On Friday

In the office memorandum by the Ministry dated March 19, it directed the HoDs to include those officials in the first roster, who reside in close proximity of the office or use their own transport to travel. Furthermore, it has advised a change in the working hours for all employees suggesting three shifts -

1. 9 AM to 5:30 PM

2. 9:30 AM to 6 PM

3. 10 AM to 6:30 PM

READ | BIG: Government Announces Schools, Colleges, Gyms & Theaters To Remain Shut Till March 31

Health Ministry orders temporary closure

In view of the rising novel Coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

Coronavirus in India

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra so far.

READ | Ayodhya Gears Up For Mega Ram Navami Mela Despite Coronavirus; Admins Seek Cancellation

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases - 45 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals. Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 17 cases, including one foreigner, and Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients.

The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has two cases so far. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.

READ | Donald Trump Makes Racist Coronavirus Reference, Even After China's "Wuhan Virus" Umbrage