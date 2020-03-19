BIG: After Coronavirus Address To Nation, PM Modi To Video-conference With CMs On Friday

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all the state at 4 PM on Friday. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the nation on Thursday 8 PM over issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the ongoing efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic in India. India has reported 3 deaths so far.

The PM emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next. Earlier on Sunday, the PM has held a video conference of SAARC leaders and had announced 10 million dollar emergency fund.

I propose we create a COVID-19 Emergency Fund. This could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us. India can start with an initial offer of 10 million US dollars for this fund: PM @narendramodi #SAARCfightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus in India as on March 19

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 174 on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra so far.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases - 49 cases, including three new cases, three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals. Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 17 cases, including one foreigner. Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has two cases so far. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.

