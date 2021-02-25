Government Withdraws Order On Online Seminars After Backlash From Scientists

The Centre has withdrawn an order that required scientists and researchers to participate in international scientific seminars and conferences online to get prior clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), after resentment from several scientists.

“In view of the easing of restrictions on travel and assembly of people guidelines issued regarding political clearance for international conferences/seminars/training etc due to covid-19 pandemic are no longer applicable. All such events will however continue to be governed by the same rules and regulations applicable to political clearances prior to the covid-19 pandemic,” said the Ministry of External Affairs late in an official statement on Wednesday.

Last month, the MEA had released revised guidelines for online conferences and events which require universities to take prior permission on matters relating to the security of the Indian state or issues which are “clearly related to India’s internal matters.”

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued a statement and said that before rushing to comment on internal matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said.

India's statement came after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, singer Jay Sean, former adult movie star Mia Khalifa, and others meddled in the farmers' issue. Several Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide. The ministry had used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. The Opposition seized on the foreign entities' remarks, upholding their significance, with the controversy spilling over on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had retweeted the MEA statement on Twitter.

