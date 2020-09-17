Raised Chinese Firm's Surveillance On '10000 Indians' With China, Formed Panel: Jaishankar

After Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday demanded a clarification from the Centre on the issue of 'Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials.', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has responded. According to a letter by the Union Minister to the Congress leader, the government took up the issue with the Chinese envoy in India.

Centre constitutes Expert Committee

The letter also stated that the matter has also been taken up with the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "The matter was taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs with the Chinese Ambassador today. Our Embassy in Beijing also raised it with the Foreign Ministry of China. The Chinese side conveyed that Shenzen Zhenhua is a private company and had stated its position publicly," Jaishankar told Venugopal. "In their part, the Chinese Foreign ministry maintained that there was no connection between the company concerned and the Chinese government," he also said.

Jaishankar in his letter said that in their statement, a representative of Shenzen Zhenhua has stated that the data collected was from open sources and is no different from its peer organisations in western countries. The minister said they have denied accessing private information from confidential sources.

"The Government of India takes very seriously the protection of the privacy and personal data of Indian citizens. It is deeply concerned at any report that suggests that foreign sources are accessing or seeking to access the personal data of our citizens without their consent," the External Affairs Minister told the Congress MP.

Jaishankar said the government has constituted an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study these reports and evaluate their implications. The panel will assess any violations of law and submit its recommendations within 30 days, he said.

'What actions have been taken?'

Venugopal said in Rajya Sabha that as per media report, Zhenhua Data Information, a Shenzhen based technology company with links to the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government is tracking over 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets. "This includes the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Opposition leader, Army Chief and MPs. This is a major area of concern. I want to know from the government if it has taken note of it. If so, what actions have been taken?" he asked.

Replying to my zero hour intervention on Chinese surveillance, Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar informed us that the Govt has taken the matter seriously & constituted an expert committee to assess this within 30 days. We expect quick action on this. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) September 16, 2020

