Chinese Envoy Hails Jaishankar-Wang Consensus As 'political Impetus' To Ease LAC Situation

On Monday, Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong opined that the two nations can overcome their difficulties by earnestly implementing the consensus reached by the respective Foreign Ministers. He mentioned that the 5-point consensus reached by S Jaishankar and Wang Yi was a step in the right direction, providing political impetus to ease the border situation. He observed that India and China are not threats but cooperation partners.

Maintaining that the challenge is to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, revive the economy and improve people's livelihoods, Weidong stressed the need for mutual trust between India and China. On an unpleasant note, he again parroted the PLA's false claim that the Indian Army had opened fire. The Chinese Ambassador to India said it was imperative to immediately stop the provocations such as firing and other "dangerous actions". According to him, the Chinese side supported enhanced dialogue between the frontier troops on both countries to solve specific issues.

Read: COVID-19: China Prioritises Frontline Workers, Says No Need To Vaccinate Entire Population

Recent #China-#India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting reached five-point consensus, an important step towards right direction, will provide political impetus to ease border situation & promote bilateral relations. Please read my interpretation by following link. https://t.co/bw4WTDofdy — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) September 14, 2020

Read: 'Want Discussion On China, Centre's Strategy': Adhir Chowdhury Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Jaishankar's meeting with Wang Yi

The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. On September 10, the EAM held a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, they agreed on adhering to the consensus of their respective leaders on developing bilateral ties and not allowing differences to become disputes. Maintaining that the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side, they stressed that troops of both nations should continue talks and quickly disengage.

Agreeing to follow the existing protocols, the Foreign Ministers observed that it was necessary to avoid any action to further escalate the matters. Moreover, they reposed confidence in the continuation of communication through the Special Representatives and the meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs. They formed a consensus on concluding new Confidence Building Measures to enhance peace in the border areas after the easing of the present faceoff.

Read: Amid Standoff With China, IAF To Setup Air Defence Radar Facilities In Uttarakhand