Centre Lifts Restrictions On Exports Of Formulations Made From Paracetamol Amid COVID-19

In a major decision amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, the government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol. However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

A notification by the government informed that the formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations) are free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted from being exported.

The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.

55 countries approved to get (HCQ) drug from India

After India lifted the ban, a total of 55 countries has been approved to get Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug, out of which 21 countries will get it on a commercial basis and others on a grant, that is in very small quantities. India has also approved the supply of HCQ to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sources said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the government has more than enough stock of HCQ to meet the current requirement. It had said that the Centre has done proper preparation and planning with respect to current and future requirements of the drug.

On March 25, India banned the export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. India is the largest exporter of the drug. The ban was partially lifted on Tuesday. In the letter, Bolsonaro requested Modi to ensure that Brazil gets a supply of the drug ordered prior to the imposition of the ban on it.

Bolsonaro also said he was convinced that joint efforts by India and Brazil will help both the countries in overcoming these "strenuous moments". PM Modi and Bolsonaro had a telephonic conversation during which they discussed ways of cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Along with Brazilian President, US President Donald Trump, Israel head of state Benjamin Netanyahu and the United Kingdom too thanked India.

