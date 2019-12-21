The Debate
LJP's Chirag Paswan: 'Government Should Clear People's Notion About CAA & NRC'

General News

LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that the govt should put efforts into making protestors understand the difference between CAA & NRC adding that they are not linked

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chirag

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said that the government should put efforts in making people understand the difference between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that the government is unable to clear the misunderstanding within a crucial section of the society. Urging the government to reassure the protesters and communicate with them to clear their notion that CAA and NRC are not linked, Paswan said in his tweet: 

Chirag's tweet translates to: "The LJP has discussed the current situation in the country and has informed the Home Ministry about the same. Nationwide protests linking CAA and NRC clearly shows that the government has failed to dispel the confusion prevalent among people."

WATCH | LJP's Chirag Paswan Thanks JDU For Backing CAB In Lok Sabha

Chirag requests the govt to persuade protestors

He also tweeted that it is the responsibility of the government to persuade people carrying out protests NRC. Being a partner with the government, his party has requested the center to communicate with protesters and dispel their fear. 

READ | Digvijay Singh Urges For Peaceful Stir, Says 'if CAA Is Not Struck Down, NRC Will Come

Chirag said: "The LJP assures the Muslim, Dalit and deprived sections of the society that their worries with respect to NRC would be taken care of, and the party will not support any legislation that is against the interest of common people."

CAA law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who faced persecution on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Complaint Filed Against Farhan Akhtar Over Comments On CAA

READ | Digvijay Singh urges for peaceful stir, says 'if CAA is not struck down, NRC will come'

(With inputs from ANI)

