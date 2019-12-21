LJP's Chirag Paswan: 'Government Should Clear People's Notion About CAA & NRC'

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said that the government should put efforts in making people understand the difference between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that the government is unable to clear the misunderstanding within a crucial section of the society. Urging the government to reassure the protesters and communicate with them to clear their notion that CAA and NRC are not linked, Paswan said in his tweet:

देश के हालात पर कल पार्टी ने चर्चा की और इसकी जानकारी गृह विभाग को भी दी गयी है।जिस तरह का CAB और NRC को जोड़ कर प्रदर्शन देश में हो रहा है उससे साफ़ है कि देश के अहम वर्ग में फैले भ्रम को सरकार दूर करने में विफल रही है। — Chirag Paswan (@ichiragpaswan) December 20, 2019

Chirag's tweet translates to: "The LJP has discussed the current situation in the country and has informed the Home Ministry about the same. Nationwide protests linking CAA and NRC clearly shows that the government has failed to dispel the confusion prevalent among people."

WATCH | LJP's Chirag Paswan Thanks JDU For Backing CAB In Lok Sabha

NRC के ख़िलाफ़ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों को समझाने की ज़िम्मेदारी भी सरकार की है।सहयोगी होने के नाते लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी आग्रह करती है की प्रदर्शनकारियों से संवाद कर उनकी चिंताओ को दूर करे। — Chirag Paswan (@ichiragpaswan) December 20, 2019

Chirag requests the govt to persuade protestors

He also tweeted that it is the responsibility of the government to persuade people carrying out protests NRC. Being a partner with the government, his party has requested the center to communicate with protesters and dispel their fear.

लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी ये विश्वास दिलाती है की NRC को लेकर मुसलमान, दलित और वंचित वर्ग के लोगों की जो चिंताए है उसका उसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जाएगा। लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी किसी ऐसे विधेयक का समर्थन नहीं करेगी जो आम लोगों के हित में ना हो । — Chirag Paswan (@ichiragpaswan) December 20, 2019

READ | Digvijay Singh Urges For Peaceful Stir, Says 'if CAA Is Not Struck Down, NRC Will Come

लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी ये विश्वास दिलाती है की NRC को लेकर मुसलमान, दलित और वंचित वर्ग के लोगों की जो चिंताए है उसका उसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जाएगा। लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी किसी ऐसे विधेयक का समर्थन नहीं करेगी जो आम लोगों के हित में ना हो । — Chirag Paswan (@ichiragpaswan) December 20, 2019

Chirag said: "The LJP assures the Muslim, Dalit and deprived sections of the society that their worries with respect to NRC would be taken care of, and the party will not support any legislation that is against the interest of common people."

CAA law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who faced persecution on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Complaint Filed Against Farhan Akhtar Over Comments On CAA

READ | Digvijay Singh urges for peaceful stir, says 'if CAA is not struck down, NRC will come'

(With inputs from ANI)