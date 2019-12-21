Digvijay Singh Urges For Peaceful Stir, Says 'if CAA Is Not Struck Down, NRC Will Come'

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh took to Twitter on Saturday morning and urged the people to protest in a peaceful and "non-violent" manner. He reiterated that if the apex court does not strike the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the government will formulate the National Register of Citizens (NRC) too. Thus, he urged the people to abide by the Indian Constitution while exercising their right to protest.

As usual Double Speak to confuse the People. If CAA is not struck down by Supreme Court NRC is coming. Take it from me. Save the Indian Constitution and the Idea of India but Peacefully in total Non Violent way. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 21, 2019

Latest protests against CAA and NRC

This comes amidst protests that have erupted across India against CAA and NRC. These protests have intensified over time and places like Lucknow have been witnessing violent agitations against the Act since Thursday. Mumbai witnessed a massive peaceful protest against NRC and CAB at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday as well. The northeastern students' organisations showed solidarity with the ongoing protests across the nation.

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people were taken into custody, said the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj. UP has also been witnessing internet shutdown in various regions.

Delhi protests

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

