Grandpa Kitchen's Founder Passes Away, Family To Keep His Legacy Alive

Narayana Reddy, an Indian cook who helped feed hundreds of orphaned children and was a YouTube star passed away on October 30. His family announced his passing in a video that left all those who saw it shook. While Reddy may not be with us anymore, his family is trying to make sure that the work he has done in the past is not wasted.

Keeping his legacy alive

In the video that was uploaded by Reddy's family, they said that he would always be alive in their hearts and that they were working hard to keep his channel up and running. The food that Reddy cooked on his YouTube channel came from many different cuisines and Reddy always started his videos with a big grin and the message of loving, caring, and sharing. Reddy over his YouTube career accumulated almost 6 million subscribers.

While talking to local media Srikanth Reddy, the YouTube stars grand nephew said that his family members believed in Reddy's initiative so much that they quit full-time jobs just so that they could focus on the YouTube Channel. He also added that Narayana Reddy was always smiling and always caring, he always took great delight from the positive reactions on his videos and that is why the family will try to continue and carry on his work.

Narayana Reddy was frequently seen cooking peacefully in a calm environment filled with lush green fields. His modest approach to cooking earned his channel 'Grandpa's Kitchen' great recognition and fame on YouTube. Grandpa's delicious menu contains from cooking 500 packets of Maggi in one go-to teaching the viewers how to prepare famous KFC- styled chicken, American lasagna, chicken biryani, and various other dishes at cheap rates at home. His channel also has a video of preparing mouth-watering delicious sweet dishes such as oreo pudding and gulab jamuns. The enormous proportions of the meal that the man cooked were distributed to orphans in his community.

Read: Anupam Kher Remembers Grandparents, Reveals What He Learned From Them

Read: Neha Dhupia's Daughter Mehr's First Picture Surfaces On The Internet, Courtesy Her Grandpa

The bio on the Grandpa Kitchen's account read, "We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities. Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies, and birthday gifts to the orphans." The last meal cooked by him was 'Crispy Potato Fingers' which was uploaded on his channel on September 20. Since then he has not seen cooking anymore due to his ill health. The elderly man then made his final appearance on the channel going live to provide updates regarding his health. The saddening news of his demise left his fans and followers across the globe in grief.

Read: YouTube's Famous Grandpa Who Cooked Meals For Orphans Passes Away

Read: Navya Naveli Nanda Birthday: Her Cute Pics With Grandpa Amitabh Will Make You Smile