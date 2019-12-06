Navya Naveli Nanda Birthday: Her Cute Pics With Grandpa Amitabh Will Make You Smile

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a social media sensation and paparazzi’s favourite. Navya celebrates her 22nd birthday today and unlike many other star kids, Navya has no plans of entering Bollywood. She is currently pursuing her higher studies in communication from Fordham University in New York. On her birthday today, here are some adorable photographs of Navya and her grandfather, check them out.

About her career in Bollywood

In the year 2017, Navya Naveli Nanda made her magazine debut on the cover of Vogue with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. During her interview with the magazine, Navya said that she has no inclination towards acting.

Her mother Shweta Bachchan also said on Karan Johar’s talk show that her daughter did not deserve to be in Bollywood if she was not talented and passionate enough. She also revealed that she does not know what Navya’s talent is. Shweta feels that unless she is completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she is related to some famous people does not mean she has what it takes. Shweta knows that she does not have to take everything that came her way therefore she is not an actor.

Shweta Bachchan also spoke about her daughter on becoming an actor. As Shweta thinks that she was excessive, unfair, and only thought selfishly. She said that it is one of the bonuses of coming from a family that is involved in the movies and seeing the second generation of the family in the movies, namely her brother (Abhishek Bachchan) and her sister-in-law (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). She went on to speak about the heartbreaks and knows it well. She also spoke about the hate that Abhishek Bachchan receives on his social media handle and how is constantly being compared to his father Amitabh Bachchan. And as a sister, he just does not like it.

