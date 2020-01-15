Granny Dancing At Pongal Celebration Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch Video

Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor recently took to Twitter to share a video of a granny dancing at the Pongal celebrations, which has now taken the internet by storm. In the video, one can see a member of the Swachatha Corporation dancing to a catchy tune while other women cheered her. The granny was wearing a saree with a pink shirt.

See a video of the same. pic.twitter.com/4OXTycFT4d — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020

The video has already received over 24,000 views and nearly 2,500 likes. Several internet users have also praised the granny and her dance moves. One Twitter user wrote, “Cho chweet. The best dance moves than the original one. Hats off to u for encouraging these angels n the support u have given”. Another wrote, “Age doesn't matter ..It's all about spirit and passion one possess!!”.

Pongal celebrations

Kiran Bedi also shared several pictures of the celebrations on Twitter. In the post, she also mentioned that the staff of PWD and municipalities also received a towel as a gift on the festival. Pongal is a four-day harvest festival which began on January 15 and will be continuing till January 18. Pongal is also one of the most auspicious festivals which is celebrated with gift exchanges, feasting and drawing kolams.

While the Multitasking staff from PWD and Municipalities got a towel as a Pongal Gift the 1500 Women of Swatchta Corp who keep Puducherry clean were gifted a saree each supported by donors. This was part of Pongal celebrations. pic.twitter.com/SoOsXEbARO — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020

