Granny Dancing At Pongal Celebration Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch Video

General News

Kiran Bedi,Lt. Governor recently took to Twitter to share a video of a granny dancing at the Pongal celebrations, which has now taken the internet by storm.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Granny

Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor recently took to Twitter to share a video of a granny dancing at the Pongal celebrations, which has now taken the internet by storm. In the video, one can see a member of the Swachatha Corporation dancing to a catchy tune while other women cheered her. The granny was wearing a saree with a pink shirt. 

READ: Festivity Marks Pongal Celebrations In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The video has already received over 24,000 views and nearly 2,500 likes. Several internet users have also praised the granny and her dance moves. One Twitter user wrote, “Cho chweet. The best dance moves than the original one. Hats off to u for encouraging these angels n the support u have given”. Another wrote, “Age doesn't matter ..It's all about spirit and passion one possess!!”. 

READ: PM Modi Greets People On Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

Pongal celebrations

Kiran Bedi also shared several pictures of the celebrations on Twitter. In the post, she also mentioned that the staff of PWD and municipalities also received a towel as a gift on the festival. Pongal is a four-day harvest festival which began on January 15 and will be continuing till January 18. Pongal is also one of the most auspicious festivals which is celebrated with gift exchanges, feasting and drawing kolams. 

READ: Pongal 2020: Here's How You Can Wish Your Closed Ones This Harvest Season

READ: Pongal Stickers To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones And Wish Them Happiness
 

Published:
