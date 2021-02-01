'Great Step Ahead': Bharat Biotech Hails Rs 35,000 Cr Budget Allocation For COVID Vaccine

Hyderabad-based Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Monday described as "far-reaching" the initiative of allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccination in the Union Budget and said it would help the country become free of the viral disease.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said the budget was growth-oriented with a lot of positive interventions and with "something in it for everyone". Welcoming the proposal for Rs 35,000 crore outlay for COVID-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said, "It's a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement., providing Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22."

'A COVID-19 disease-free Bharat'

The Finance Minister's commitment of providing more funds in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic and provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme "will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a COVID-19 disease-free Bharat," he said in a statement, PTI reported.

Bharat Biotech's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and Oxford's Covishield are being produced in the country and used during the ongoing inoculation drive.

"The Rs 64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years to be spent on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, in addition to the National Health Mission was also a welcome move," he said, adding that this would strengthen public health services as 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres and integrated public health labs would be set up in each district.

"The government focus, on three areas - preventive health, curative health and well-being, was also very reassuring," he said. "With this landmark budget, the Government of India has signalled its intention to make health a cornerstone of the future success of our country. The allocation to vaccines signals a shift to preventive health care, a validation of the fact that vaccines are the most cost-effective health care interventions," he added.

The government on Monday proposed a budget outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore for health and wellbeing in 2021-2022, an increase of 137% from the previous year, with Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming fiscal. Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman positioned health and wellbeing as one of the six crucial pillars of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in Budget Estimates 2021-22. I am committed to providing further funds, if required," she said.

