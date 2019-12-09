'Green Good Deeds' Initiative To Promote Environmental Awareness: Environment Ministry

Babul Suprio on Monday said that the ‘Green Good Deeds’ initiative is a practical step for the public that can be performed in their day-to-day life towards the protection of the environment.

In the statement released, Supriyo, Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, mentioned that his ministry coordinates a central sector scheme namely 'Environment Education, Awareness and Training' (EEAT) with an objective to promote environmental awareness among all sections of the society and to mobilize people's participation for conservation of environment.

The EEAT scheme was launched in the Financial Year 1983-84. The objectives of the scheme are achieved through the implementation of four programs namely National Green Corps, National Environment Awareness Campaign, Seminars/Workshops, and National Nature Camping Programme.

Through the National Green Corps program, about one lakh fifty thousand Eco clubs have been established in schools/colleges across the country and nearly 35 lakh students are actively involved in the programs related to environmental protection and conservation, the statement added.

Taking the Green Good Deeds initiative forward, the Eco clubs have been a center stage for various environmental protection and conservation activities like conducting cleanliness drives as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, plantation drives, awareness on waste minimization, waste segregation, recycling, and reuse, etc.

Green Good Deed initiative was launched by Dr. Harsh Vardhan former Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in January 2018. As stated in a press release, Dr. Vardhan had said, “In India, we are trying to develop a societal movement of Green Good Deeds, which are small positive actions to be performed by individuals or organizations to strengthen the cause of environmental protection.”

Various environment awareness programs are being undertaken by the students like minimizing the use of single-use plastic, celebrating green Diwali, making of eco-friendly idols of Ganesh and seed balls, adopting water bodies, beach cleaning, etc.

In May 2018, the BRICS Ministerial on Environment at Durban, South Africa, had agreed to include “Green Good Deeds” in its official agenda for the 2019 Ministerial meet. This year, the Green Good Deeds movement was recognized by the United Nations and was also talked about in BRICS.

(With inputs from ANI)

