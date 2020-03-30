14 Medical Staff From Delhi's RML Hospital Including 6 Doctors And 4 Nurses Quarantined

The doctors and the medical fraternity which are at the forefront of the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic are also the ones who are at maximum risk due to the deadly pandemic. In a recent development, a group of 14 hospital staff, including six doctors, nurses and other staff at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi, which was a part of the team treating COVID-19 patients have been sent on home quarantine and their samples have been taken for testing, with results awaited.

"This team of six doctors and nurses and other staff from RML were exposed to COVID-19 patients and as one of the nurses developed fever since evening today the entire team has been sent for home quarantine. Their samples have been taken (for testing)," one of the sources said.

An official said that a chronic kidney disease patient was admitted in medicine unit-2 for treatment who was likely a COVID-19 patient. After he tested positive for Coronavirus about six doctors and four nurses have been sent for quarantine immediately. Meanwhile, the patient has now been shifted to the isolation ward for COVID-19 treatment.

Mass migration after lockdown

The national capital where the RML hospital is located has reported 59 Covid-19 positive cases. Amid the nationwide lockdown when social distancing is the need of the hour, Delhi witnessed an even mightier risk of further spreading the virus when scores of migrants from Delhi set on foot to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand among others, posing a massive threat of the virus being spread during the journey and also possibly carrying the virus to their native places. Despite the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assuring the migrants of providing food and shelter, the migrants have continued with their journey, with the MHA finally stepping in and directing states to curb the exodus.

India has already witnessed a swell in Coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals crossed the 1000 figure mark. As on March 29, the number of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 1024, of which 27 have succumbed to the virus while 95 have recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)