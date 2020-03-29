Coronavirus: Centre Sets Up 11 Response Groups With PMO & Cabinet Secretariat Members

Taking action to battle the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central government on Sunday, has set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19, according to ANI sources. Moreover, 9 of the 11 groups will be headed by Secretary level officers, 1 by a member of NITI Aayog and 1 by CEO NITI Aayog. These groups which have been set up under the Disaster Management Act will each have a senior representative from PMO and one from Cabinet Secretariat.

The groups have been empowered to formulate plans and to take all necessary steps for their time bound implementation. Out of these 11 empowered groups, 9 are headed by Secretary level officers, 1 by a member of NITI Aayog and 1 by the CEO of NITI Aayog: Sources https://t.co/IjDD8HzbMT — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting of Union Ministers was held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior ministers were present at the meeting. The Union ministers reviewed all issues related to COVID19, including maintaining supply chain of essential commodities like food, medicine, energy products etc and also decided that migrants will be provided temporary shelters to stay.

As of date, 1024 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 95 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 203. 27 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

