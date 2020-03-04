Gujarat: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, 1,500 Foreign Travelers Kept Under Observation

With the number of positive coronavirus cases increasing in India, the Gujarat administration has so far screened over 1,582 people who arrived from foreign countries in recent times.

A state administration official on Wednesday said, "twenty-five samples have been collected of people suspected of coronavirus infection," Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare said. As per the state administration official, the government has set up isolation wards in medical colleges.

READ | Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for Coronavirus; staff advised to work from home

Health Ministry Releases Revised Travel Advisory

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an updated advisory on the COVD19. The advisory was issued by the Ministry after the Health Ministry's meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at the National Capital.

READ | 'No cure for COVID-19 yet, we must do everything to contain it': WHO on Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise in India

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 28 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. He said that out these 16 were Italian Nationals. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including the Paytm case.

The 28 also includes six family members of the Delhi man who was infected with coronavirus who were also tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 3,000 people globally so far.

"On conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that he infected 6 members of his family who are in Agra. All 6 members tested positive for coronavirus," Harsh Vardhan said.

To control the spread of the deadly virus in the country, the Centre has now started universal screening of all passengers from incoming international flights at airports. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 91,000 people globally.

READ | Coronavirus: CBSE to allow students to carry masks, hand sanitizer during Board exams

READ | Saudi Arabia imposes temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus fears

(With inputs from ANI)