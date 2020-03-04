Coronavirus: CBSE To Allow Students To Carry Masks, Hand Sanitiser During Board Exams

On Wednesday, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it would allow students to carry masks and hand sanitizers during the ongoing class 10 and 12 board exams. As per the CBSE secretary, this move has been announced keeping in mind the recent Coronavirus outbreak that has hit the country. On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reported 28 positive confirmed cases of the novel epidemic.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi released a press note stating that since there were 'several' inquiries made over allowing face masks and sanitizers at examination centres, they were permitting the two items in exam centres.

HRD Ministry asks schools to raise precautions

The HRD Ministry on Wednesday had directed the Chief Secretaries of all states as well as the CBSE to spread awareness among students on basic protective measures against Coronavirus.

HRD Secretary Amit Khare in his letter to the departments stated that while the Central government was taking steps to control the epidemic, awareness amongst the general public was extremely important. "Students can be agents of change for their family, community and beyond," he said.

"In order to create awareness among students, preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing or sneezing, use of tissue paper or using sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gatherings) would help in preventing or reducing transformation of not only this disease but also a large number of other communicable diseases," Khare said.

