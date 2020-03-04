Paytm Employee In Gurgaon Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Staff Advised To Work From Home

On Wednesday, Paytm announced that it would be shutting its Gurgoan office for two days after a Paytm employee was tested positive for Coronavirus. The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Fintech company also announced that it had advised all its colleagues to work from home for a couple of days. Currently, efforts to sanitize the office are underway. The employee had allegedly returned from Italy recently.

"One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon office who recently returned from Italy has sadly been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment. As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately," said an employee of Paytm who did not wish to be named.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 28 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including the Paytm case.