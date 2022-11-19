Gujarat Congress Leader Says 'only Muslims Can Save Party'; BJP Claims 'appeasement'

Quick links:
As the campaigning for Gujarat Assembly elections is in full swing, a video of a Congress leader has emerged where he is stating that only Muslims can save the party. The Congress candidate from Sidhpur candidate Chandanji Thakor also claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snatched triple talaq from Muslims.
Addressing a gathering, Thakor, in the viral clip is heard saying, "We gave the votes (to BJP) to do something new but they pushed the entire country to depth, and if anyone can save the country then it is the Muslim community, and if anyone can save the congress, only Muslims can do that."
"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi came to roads over NRC issue. There were 18 types of parties but none favoured Muslims. This is the only party that protects you, countrywide. This BJP disturbed you in some places. This BJP raked up the triple talaq issue, and abolished it. The Hajj subsidy is also taken away by BJP," he added.
Reacting to the clip, BJP accused Congress of minority appeasement. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the words used by grand old party MLA were shameful and no one can save their party from defeat.
"Shameful words! Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement. But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat!" Patel tweeted.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of playing vote bank politics. He said that Congress leaders have started abusing Hindus because of the Gujarat elections.
"They are openly playing the vote bank card because they have stiff competition from Aam Aadmi Party, Rajendra Pal, Gopal Italia and others as far as vote back is concerned. The competition for appeasement is on. Therefore, some of the Congress leaders have started insulting Hindus, and Hindu Aastha. This is the same Congress party which said that the first right on resources belongs to the Muslim community," he said.