Gujarat Congress Leader Says 'only Muslims Can Save Party'; BJP Claims 'appeasement'

As the campaigning for Gujarat Assembly elections is in full swing, a video of a Congress leader has emerged where he is stating that only Muslims can save the party. The Congress candidate from Sidhpur candidate Chandanji Thakor also claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snatched triple talaq from Muslims.

Addressing a gathering, Thakor, in the viral clip is heard saying, "We gave the votes (to BJP) to do something new but they pushed the entire country to depth, and if anyone can save the country then it is the Muslim community, and if anyone can save the congress, only Muslims can do that."

"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi came to roads over NRC issue. There were 18 types of parties but none favoured Muslims. This is the only party that protects you, countrywide. This BJP disturbed you in some places. This BJP raked up the triple talaq issue, and abolished it. The Hajj subsidy is also taken away by BJP," he added.

BJP claims 'appeasement' by Congress

Reacting to the clip, BJP accused Congress of minority appeasement. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the words used by grand old party MLA were shameful and no one can save their party from defeat.

"Shameful words! Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement. But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat!" Patel tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of playing vote bank politics. He said that Congress leaders have started abusing Hindus because of the Gujarat elections.