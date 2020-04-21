Gujarat Hospital Innovates Split-ventilators Should Need Arise Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the state of Gujarat, the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, has come up with an innovative technique of 'split ventilator' to serve more patients. The split-ventilator is nothing but a modified version of a single ventilator that caters to the need of multiple patients during the time of emergency and shortage of ventilators.

Split-ventilator is an option during the shortage: Director IKDRC

"Ideally, we need to have 1 ventilator for each patient, but if we don't have enough ventilators, then it's an option", Vineet Mishra Director of IKDRC said.

READ | Spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore due to extensive testing of foreign workers: Health Ministry

COVID- 19 cases in Gujarat

More than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Gujarat, taking the tally to 1,939 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 71 after eight more patients succumbed to the infection, a state health department official said. Out of the 201 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 152, followed by Surat at 27 and Vadodara at eight, the official said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 1,248, of which 1,173 are from the city, the official added. A majority of the cases in Ahmedabad city has come from zones designated as COVID-19 hotspots, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases at 17656; MHA forms 6 inter-ministerial teams for hotspots

Among other districts that reported new cases were Aravalli (6), Kutch (2), Mahisagar (1), Panchmahal (2) and Rajkot (2). Out of the eight deaths reported on Monday, Ahmedabad accounted for six, taking the toll in the district to 38. Two deaths were reported from Surat. All but two of these patients suffered from co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease, among others, Ravi said.

READ | HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

READ | South Dakota Health officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases

(With inputs from agencies)