Gujarat: Indian Army Conducts Land Yachting Expedition In Rann Of Kutch

On the occasion of 72nd Army Day, the Indian Army on Wednesday ended an eight-day long Land Yachting Expedition symbolising the spirit of adventure in the Army. The expedition was flagged in at Dhordo in Gujarat. The expedition was led by Captain Abhiraj Pathak and Lieutenant Navdeep Sharma and consisted of 15 members. The team started their voyage on January 8, 2020, and the expedition finally concluded on January 15, 2020.

During their voyage, the brave sailors navigated their route of about 400 Kilometers, sailing over the barren flatlands of Rann and exploring various places like Dharamshala, Shaktibet and the festive town of Dhordo. The aegis of Army Adventure Wing trained the expedition team at the Land Yachting Node located at Bhuj. The expedition aims at enhancing environmental awareness and promoting the Indian Army as a career to the youth.

PM wishes Army

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished the Army personnel. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Indian Army is the pride of mother India. He saluted the indomitable courage and valour of all the soldiers of the country. President of India Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the "valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families."

भारत की सेना मां भारती की आन-बान और शान है। सेना दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को सलाम करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2020

Significance of Army Day

Army Day is celebrated to mark Lt Gen K M Carriappa taking over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. The transfer of power from the British to India signifies an important moment in Indian history. Army Day also honours soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Army command headquarters in the country celebrate this day by organising military parades, which showcase various routines such as aerial stunts and bike pyramids. The main parade is held at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi. Bravery awards and Sena medals are also distributed on this day. The country also pays tribute to the army at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' at India Gate.

