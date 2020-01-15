The Debate
Valiant Indian Army - 'sentinels Of Liberty' - Get PM & President's Salute On Army Day

Politics

President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes to the Indian Army personnel on the occasion of 72nd Army Day.

President

As India celebrates it's 72nd Army Day on Tuesday, PM Modi has wished the Army personnel. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Indian Army is the pride of mother India. He saluted the indomitable courage and valour of all the soldiers of the country. President of India Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the "valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families."

'Indian Army is mother India's pride'

President Kovind said, "You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!"

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day, 2020.

READ | Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane directs soldiers to remain vigilant on borders

WATCH | Proud nation celebrates its braveheart martyrs on 72nd Army Day

Significance of Army Day

Army Day is celebrated to mark Lt Gen K M Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. The transfer of power from the British to India signifies an important moment in Indian history. Army Day also honours soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country. Army command headquarters in the country celebrate this day by organising military parades, which showcase various routines such as aerial stunts and bike pyramids. The main parade is held at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi, Bravery awards and Sena medals are also distributed on this day. The country also pays tribute to the army at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' at India Gate.

READ | Rajnath Singh proudly recalls 'indomitable sacrifices' of Indian Forces on 72nd Army Day

READ | Indian Army rescues stranded 'Chaddar Trek' tourists in Ladakh

