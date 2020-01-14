Indian Army Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Should Know About The Unique Theme This Year

India will be celebrating its 72nd Indian Army Day on January 15, 2020. The Indian Army day is celebrated every year on January 15. The Indian army was officially established on April 1 1895. It was only after 1949 that the Army got its first chief. On January 15, the command of the Indian Army was handed over from General Sir Francis Butcher to Lieutenant General KM Cariappa.

The Indian Army Day is celebrated every year at all Army Command headquarters in order to honour the soldiers of our country who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country. Indian Army is said to be one of the most powerful militaries of the world and is competing with superpowers like the US, Russia and China.

The rehearsals for the Indian Army Day 2020 Theme are being conducted in the national capital, New Delhi. On India Army Day 2020, not only the soldiers display their courage and bravery by marching in parades all over the country but the army will also be displaying its arsenal of weapons. These weapons will also include the BLT T-72 'Bharat Rakshak' tank as well as the 155m Soltum Gun, Advanced Light Helicopters and also the BhaMos Missles.

What is the Indian Army Day Theme 2020?

Indian Army Day 2020 Theme is something new and innovative. DefExpo India 2020 will be India: The Emerging Defense Manufacturing Hub and the main focus will be on the 'Digital Transformation of Defense' is the Indian Army Day 2020 Theme. On Indian Army Day 2020, the security personnel parades will be organized in many cities across the nation. In New Delhi, the annual parade will be taking place at the Cariappa Parade Ground.

The 72nd Indian Army Day 2020 will be the very first time when the woman army officer will be seen leading the Army Day Parade. Tania Sher Gill is a fourth-generation Indian army officer who joined the armed forces in 2017 after graduating from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Captain Tania Sher Gill will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Army Day Parade this year.

