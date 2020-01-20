Gujarat's Teenager Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Gujarati-based Nilanshi Patel recently won the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager as her hair currently measures 6 feet and 2.8 inches. Back in 2018, Nilashi had also set a record with 170.5-centimeter long hair. The 17-year-old is often dubbed as real-life Indian Rapunzel and decided to not cut her hair after getting a really bad haircut back when she was only six-years-old.

The Guinness World Records in an Instagram post shared two pictures of the teenager and wrote, “Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured - her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm (6 ft 2.8 in)!”.

'I love my hair'

While speaking to an international media outlet, Nilanshi said that she applies a homemade hair oil that her mother prepares with some secret ingredients. She further added that she washes her hair once a week as it takes half an hour for her hair to dry. She also said that she takes about an hour to comb the locks as well.

She told ANI, “I love my hair, I never want to get my hair chopped. It was my mom's dream to get my name in Guinness book of the world record. I am happy that I made the Guinness Book of World Records. There is a new world in my life. The entire world has started knowing me”.

Gujarat:17-yr-old Nilanshi Patel,resident of Aravalli, breaks her own Guinness World Records in 'longest hair on a teenager' category with 190 cm hair. In 2018, her hair was measured at 170.5 cm."Wherever I go,people want to click selfie with me.I feel like a celebrity,"she says. pic.twitter.com/9s2XH3nfwC — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

Nilanshi is a student of class 12 and wants to become a software engineer. She is currently preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) mains and said that her hair care regime is not a distraction from studying. She further dreams of setting many more world records, including the one for longest hair on an adult, in the future.

(With ANI inputs)

