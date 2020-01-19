Scottish Brothers Set Three World Record After Rowing The Atlantic Ocean In 35 Days

Three brothers from Edinburgh, Scotland have reportedly made three world records after rowing across the Atlantic ocean in merely 35 days. The three brothers called Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan MacLean became the fastest and the youngest trio to row across the Atlantic ocean. The trio achieved the milestone in 35 days, nine hours and nine minutes, hence becoming the first three brothers to row any ocean.

Brothers break records

MacLean brothers started their journey on December 12 from La Gomera, which is in the Canary Islands and rowed till Antigua. The previous record was held by a trio who achieved the milestone in 41 days. The brothers call themselves 'Broar' which is a combination of 'brother' and 'oar'. The trio participated in the Talisker Whiskey Challenge, which is dubbed as the toughest rowing race in the world.

Jamie and Lachlan, who are students at Glasgow University and Glasgow School of Art respectively had to convince their brother Ewan, a design engineer for Dyson in Bristol to take a break from work and to attempt the world record. Ewan while talking to international media said that he will be forever grateful to his brothers for convincing him for the amazing journey that they had just completed.

"This was, without doubt, the defining experience of my life. It was incredibly difficult but the way we came together, the way our bodies and minds coped with every single challenge, will stay with me for a long time," Ewan added. The brothers had to battle dehydration, seasickness, battery problems, and fatigue to reach Antigua. According to media reports, 20 days before their final destination, their iPhone cable was damaged due to sunlight and water. The brothers had to complete the rest of their journey without music, podcast or audiobooks. The brothers are hoping to raise £250,000 from the raise for various social causes.

