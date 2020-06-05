Instagram Launches Food Order Stickers With Zomato & Swiggy: Here's How To Use Them

Quick links:
Social networking service Instagram on Thursday announced its partnership with online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to support small businesses in India amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Instagram also announced the launch of 'food order stickers' in Indian that will help businesses from the food industry to stay in touch with their customers.
The food industry is looking for ways to get back to business, as restrictions imposed during the lockdown are being relaxed. Through this initiative, restaurants can share Instagram’s new food order sticker on their Stories, and users can tap to place their orders through the Swiggy and Zomato website.
"We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis. For the food industry in particular, we’re rolling out the food order sticker which will aid order discovery and spur engagement, and we’re glad to have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato for the same. We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about", Nitin Chopra, Industry Head – E-commerce & Retail, Facebook India, said.
Businesses/Restaurants should have the latest version of the app and use an Instagram business or creator account. They can add one of our partner’s links (Zomato or Swiggy) for food orders to their Instagram profile. Lastly, they can then share these links to their followers by using the ‘Food Order’ sticker in Stories, or share on their Instagram Profile with the “Order Food” button.
When users see options for food orders, they can tap to make the purchase through Zomato or Swiggy’s website. They can spread the word by resharing the stickers with their followers.
To set up food orders for your business on Instagram:
Now, people will be able to order food through the Order Food button on your Instagram profile.
When you add a Food Orders sticker to your Instagram story, people can tap the sticker to order your business’s food from your partner’s website.
Add a Food Orders sticker to your Instagram story
