Instagram Launches Food Order Stickers With Zomato & Swiggy: Here's How To Use Them

Social networking service Instagram on Thursday announced its partnership with online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to support small businesses in India amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Instagram also announced the launch of 'food order stickers' in Indian that will help businesses from the food industry to stay in touch with their customers.

The food industry is looking for ways to get back to business, as restrictions imposed during the lockdown are being relaxed. Through this initiative, restaurants can share Instagram’s new food order sticker on their Stories, and users can tap to place their orders through the Swiggy and Zomato website.

READ | Kerala reports 94 COVID-19 cases and three deaths

"We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis. For the food industry in particular, we’re rolling out the food order sticker which will aid order discovery and spur engagement, and we’re glad to have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato for the same. We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about", Nitin Chopra, Industry Head – E-commerce & Retail, Facebook India, said.

READ | 13 Indians among 517 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore

How this works for restaurants:

Businesses/Restaurants should have the latest version of the app and use an Instagram business or creator account. They can add one of our partner’s links (Zomato or Swiggy) for food orders to their Instagram profile. Lastly, they can then share these links to their followers by using the ‘Food Order’ sticker in Stories, or share on their Instagram Profile with the “Order Food” button.

How this works For consumers:

When users see options for food orders, they can tap to make the purchase through Zomato or Swiggy’s website. They can spread the word by resharing the stickers with their followers.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre issues SOPs for 'Unlock' Phase -1; cases at 216,919

Steps to Set up food orders on your Instagram profile

To set up food orders for your business on Instagram:

Go to your Instagram profile.

Tap Edit Profile.

Under “Public Business Information”, tap Action Buttons

Under “Select a Button,” choose Order Food

Select a partner for your business’s food orders. If you haven’t already set up food orders with a partner, follow the instructions on the partner’s site.

Add the website your business uses to link to the food orders service you selected.

After you’ve entered the website, tap Done.

Now, people will be able to order food through the Order Food button on your Instagram profile.

Adding a Food Orders sticker to your Instagram story

When you add a Food Orders sticker to your Instagram story, people can tap the sticker to order your business’s food from your partner’s website.

Add a Food Orders sticker to your Instagram story

To add a Food Orders sticker to your Instagram story:

Select a photo or video to upload to your story.

Select the “FOOD ORDERS” sticker.

Add a partner for your business’s food orders. If you haven’t already set up food orders with a partner, follow the instructions on the partner’s site.

Add the partner link for the food orders service you selected.

After you’ve entered the website, tap Done.

Move the Food Orders sticker to where you would like it to appear on your story. You can also tap the sticker to change its color.

Share your story.

READ | If you follow Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram, you helped him earn £1.8m during quarantine